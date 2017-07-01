Lakewood man dies at Kenney Reservoir

RANGELY | Authorities identified the 32-year-old male who drowned in Kenney Reservoir last week as Francis Manu from Lakewood, Colo.

Manu was recovered from Kenney Reservoir near Rangely late Wednesday evening, after an incident early in the day involving swimming with friends..

At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, a Rio Blanco County Deputy was flagged down near the dam at Kenney Reservoir. The party reported that a 32-year-old male had slidden into the water off the cliffs and failed to resurface. The reporting party stated the individual had been underwater for approximately five minutes. Friends who witnessed the incident jumped in to attempt to rescue Manu but were unable to find him.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Rangely Fire, Rangely Ambulance and Rangely Police Department, responded to the scene. Divers recovered the body of the male from approximately 30 feet of water around 8:20 p.m. An autopsy took place June 22 in Grand Junction, Colo.

Like this: Like Loading...