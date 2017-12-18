Learn more about Ideal You on Dec. 19

MEEKER | The next Ideal You educational seminar will be Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. upstairs in the Hugus Building at 592 Main St. in Meeker. The seminar will include an open house, product tasting and more. For more information on the Ideal You weight loss program visit www.idealprotein.com.
