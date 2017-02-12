Let the light shine at the Coal Creek School

MEEKER | Light will again be shining into Coal Creek School. The windows at Coal Creek School are being installed this month. Each of the windows had to be rebuilt as only two partial original windows were left in the school. Alan Nielsen and Josh DeBerge of MM-Eight Construction worked diligently replicating the original windows. Each window had to be numbered so it fits in a specific opening.

We are restoring the interior as closely as possible to its 1892-1948 appearance while making it usable today for special school, community and tourism events. The ceiling and insulation are completed and the walls will soon be plastered to have the appearance of the original walls. Electricity has been installed but is being kept as inconspicuous as possible.

Coal Creek School, on the National Register of Historic Places, the Colorado Register of Historic Properties, and the Rio Blanco County Preservation Register, needs help from everyone. There are opportunities for community involvement in refurbishing the interior, making educational displays, landscaping the property, donating materials, supplies, gift cards, your talents or time.

We are also inviting everyone to join us in the 125th year of Coal Creek School with the 125 Challenge to finish the restoration. Find a container to put your coins in until you have 125. Once you have 125 coins in the container deposit the money in the containers at White River Museum, Gofer’s, White River Convenience Store, or give to a rural school team member. Make it a family, business, club or organizational challenge.

When Coal Creek School is restored in 2017 it will be used as an educational center showing the historical importance of rural schools in Rio Blanco County. It will also be available for events such as reunions, meetings, weddings, etc. For more information on this project please contact one of the Rural School Project team members: Janet Clark 878-4628, Marge Rogers 878-4752, Martha Cole 878-5326, Ellen Reichert 878-5678.

