Letter: An apology

Dear Editor:

I am sorry for my actions on April 8, 2016. I now know that the choice to drive while I was drinking affected not just me but a lot of people in my life and even people I have never met. It makes me feel bad to know how my choices affected the whole community and all that some people have had to go through because of it. Thank you for supporting me and my family through everything by praying, thinking of us and helping the whole way through this journey.

I know my actions made a lot of people in the community mad. I wish there was some way that I could turn time back and not make the decisions I did. I want to make it right with the community that supported me and I don’t know how to do that. Maybe if people look at my decisions and not do the same things it will make it better.

I am happy I am the one who got the brain injury because I could not live with myself if I hurt one of my friends this bad. I have a lot of memory problems, my friends have all left me, my back hurts all the time, my right side is numb and I have a limp now. It was hard for me at work because I get distracted, don’t remember what I am supposed to be doing, get mad at people and am very slow. There is a lot I did I cannot do any more like ride my dirt bike or drive until I can maybe get my license back. I also have multiple court charges I am working on.

I have learned that first off, you should always wear your seat belt and that you should never drink and drive. If I could do it differently I would have never got in my truck. I would not have drank or called my mom to come get me and my friends so we all got home without getting hurt.

Thank you all for your support,

Bradi Bland

Meeker

