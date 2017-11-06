Letter: Book Fair thanks

Dear Editor:

I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the community members, parents and students that supported the Meeker Elementary School Scholastic Book Fair last week. The funds that we raised will be used to purchase a great selection of library books and technology teaching supplies, and to supplement classroom libraries.

I would also like to recognize the volunteers that helped with the book fair: Karen Clapper-Curry, Gina Zielinske, Ellene Meece, Amy Tupy, Sonya Garcia, Natalie Harvey, Brett Smithers, Katie Day, Suzan Pelloni and Shana Holliday. Last but not least, coach/teacher Samantha Gorney and her eighth grade basketball boys helped set up and take down the book fair which saved me countless hours and an enormous amount energy. I really appreciate each and every one of you!

Sincerely,

Ann Franklin

School Librarian

