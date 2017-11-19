Letter: Changed for good

Dear Editor:

Let me start with some lyrics from a favorite musical of mine:

“I’ve heard it said

That people come into our lives for a reason

Bringing something we must learn

And we are led

To those who help us most to grow

If we let them

And we help them in return

Well, I don’t know if I believe that’s true

But I know I’m who I am today

Because I knew you…

It well may be

That we will never meet again

In this lifetime

So let me say before we part

So much of me

Is made of what I learned from you

You’ll be with me

Like a hand print on my heart

And now whatever way our stories end

I know you have re-written mine

By being my friend…

Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better?

But because I knew you

Because I knew you

I have been changed for good.”

For 20 years I lived in this little town, how the time has flown by and though there are no words adequate enough in my vocabulary these words from the song say so much of how I feel for each of you that came into my life. I came to you heart broken and busy with six boys to raise. You took me and those Hardy boys in and helped us get back on our feet. You let me be a part of your little town lives and I truly loved it! Thank you for looking after my boys and helping to raise them, thank you for trusting me with your hair and nails and kids in the plays…O how I love the plays! Letting me help you when the ambulance crew was needed. Smiling but rolling your eyes when we adopted four kids. To my clients, our talks are kept close to my heart and I appreciate your listening ear and trusting me with your thoughts. I think of you often and smile at our memories. Life is good here in Honeyville, Utah. I am surrounded by those Hardy Boys, grandkids, sisters, parents, and the added Zellers boys, who by the way are adjusting well. Your support through all the fun and happy and sad times will never be forgotten and even better has changed me for GOOD!

Love, Love, Love,

Laurie Zellers

Honeyville, Utah

Like this: Like Loading...