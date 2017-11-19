Letter: Changed for good

Dear Editor:
Let me start with some lyrics from a favorite musical of mine:
“I’ve heard it said
That people come into our lives for a reason
Bringing something we must learn
And we are led
To those who help us most to grow
If we let them
And we help them in return
Well, I don’t know if I believe that’s true
But I know I’m who I am today
Because I knew you…
It well may be
That we will never meet again
In this lifetime
So let me say before we part
So much of me
Is made of what I learned from you
You’ll be with me
Like a hand print on my heart
And now whatever way our stories end
I know you have re-written mine
By being my friend…
Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better?
But because I knew you
Because I knew you
I have been changed for good.”
For 20 years I lived in this little town, how the time has flown by and though there are no words adequate enough in my vocabulary these words from the song say so much of how I feel for each of you that came into my life. I came to you heart broken and busy with six boys to raise. You took me and those Hardy boys in and helped us get back on our feet. You let me be a part of your little town lives and I truly loved it! Thank you for looking after my boys and helping to raise them, thank you for trusting me with your hair and nails and kids in the plays…O how I love the plays! Letting me help you when the ambulance crew was needed. Smiling but rolling your eyes when we adopted four kids. To my clients, our talks are kept close to my heart and I appreciate your listening ear and trusting me with your thoughts. I think of you often and smile at our memories. Life is good here in Honeyville, Utah. I am surrounded by those Hardy Boys, grandkids, sisters, parents, and the added Zellers boys, who by the way are adjusting well. Your support through all the fun and happy and sad times will never be forgotten and even better has changed me for GOOD!
Love, Love, Love,
Laurie Zellers
Honeyville, Utah
