Dear Editor:

The Meeker High School Class of 1952 had some funds left from our recent class reunion and donated them to the Meeker High School.

It was not a large amount—but our class of 28 students would like to see it put to use, for we did enjoy high school and have many happy memories of our classmates and teachers.

Sincerely,

Sally Wilson and Sue Ann Smith

MHS Class of 1952

