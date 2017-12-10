Letter: Cowboys thank fans for pledge drive

Dear Editor:

The Meeker Cowboys football team would like to thank everyone who supported the Touchdowns for Kris pledge drive this October. The pledge drive resulted in a generous donation to Mrs. Casey to assist with the costs of her cancer treatment and try to provide financial relief to her and her family at this time.

Meeker High School Varsity Football Schedule for October: Saturday, Oct. 7 at Grand Valley, five touchdowns; Friday, Oct. 13 home game vs. Cedaredge, five touchdowns; Friday, Oct. 20 at Paonia, four touchdowns; Friday, Oct. 27 home game vs. Olathe, seven touchdowns. Total touchdowns in October: 21.

Thanks to the donors for their pledges: Sheala Abbot, Greg Ackerman, Kevin and Georgann Amack, Mytt Anderson, Priscilla Anderson, Kris Arcolesse, Brad and Becky Bauer, Bear Mountain Inn, Hallie Blunt, Marnell Bradfield, Corky Bradfield, Kay Bumgardner, Wayne and Trudi Burri, Amy Chinn, Natosha Clatterbaugh, D.W. Cockley, David and Martha Cole, Kathy Collins, Mark and Julie Cook, Curtis Cooper, Andy and Ivy Coryell, Judy Davis, Meredith Deming, Bill and Kathy deVergie, Taylor Dodds, Hal and Cathie Dolan, Tami Dorris, Eagle River Waste Services, Elk Mountain Inn, Sam Etheridge, Carol Finley, Dan and Toni Francis, Bailey and Ann Franklin, Oren and Cindy Frantz, Kim Gould, Trevor and Marki Grant, Jonny Helgeland, the Hobbs family, Hog Back Ridge Adventures, Matt and Shana Holliday, Brian Holmes, Dale and Cheryl Houser, Stac Hudelson, Ricky Jeffrey, Donnie Kahlig, Reed and Kathleen Kelley, Thomas and Deborah Kennedy, Lori Kindall, Melissa Kindall, Klark Kindler, Jason and Betty Kracht, Rob and Paula Kracht, Ladies’ Social Club, Tessa Landa, Lions Club, Capucine Main, Dean and Brooke Mantle, Cassie McGuire, Brian and Patti Merrifield, Briar Meszaros, Bill and Carole Miller, Renay Mobley, Dave and Jeni Morlan, Gary and Bettylou Moyer, Gray Murray, Elva Jean Murray, Nielsen/Reynolds family, Solveig Olson, Sandy Ogolioso, Hal Pearce, Jen Phelan, Pat and Barbara Phelan, Maggie Phelan, Cassie Powell, Dean Hubbell—RBC Abstract, Cindy Rholl, Cheri Robinson, Marge Rogers, Mariela Rosas, Chris Selle, Bob and JaNae Shelton, TJ Shelton, Megan Shelton, Jake Shelton, Shelton Welding Services, Gretta Sheridan, Mark and Julie Sheridan, Kelly and Denise Sheridan, JH Sheridan, Lonnie and Peggy Shults, Jennifer and Doug Smith, Voni Stewart, John Strate, Chris and Peggy Strate, Molly Theos, Liam, Ollie and Quinn Thomson, Kathy Thorsby, Kathy Warren, Diana Watson, Watt’s Ranch Market, Wendll’s, Aaron and Michelle Weston, Chuck and Jenny Whiteman, Chris Williams, Ridge Williams and Weston Wise.

Thank you all,

Shane Phelan

Head Coach, MHS Football

Meeker

Like this: Like Loading...