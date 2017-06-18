Letter: Film director thanks Rangely residents

Dear Editor:

On June 7–9, I directed a short film in Rangely called “Bake Sale,” about a pastor’s daughter who sets out to help a less fortunate family than her own only to discover that learning to love your neighbor is sometimes more difficult than it seems.

During this shoot, I experienced firsthand an outpouring of Rangely support and generosity. We had about 20 outside cast and crew live in town for the week, and many, many locals helped the film by providing meals and host housing, baking goodies for set decoration, and just providing everyday encouragement, among many other things.

Much of the local help originated from several of the churches in the area, especially First Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church, Rangely Christian Church, and St. Ignatius Catholic Church. The Town of Rangely was very supportive and provided safe, easy access to many excellent locations in and around town. And there are many other people, businesses, and organizations who lended a hand–many more than I can name here.

I am so excited to showcase some of Rangely’s natural beauty and town in film festivals worldwide. And in the coming months I hope to be able to hold a community screening to share with everyone.

Thank you to all who helped in any way!

Peter Forbes

Director, “Bake Sale”

Rangely

