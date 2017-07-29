Letter: Grateful for first responders

Dear Editor:

Thank you LORD. In our humblest expression of gratitude. Thank you to Devon Smith, RBCSO and to our first responder team—Nancy Richardson, Fain Richardson and Roger Hall—God bless you for your actions and response to our call on Saturday. You are all awesome human beings and we are blessed to have you here. There’s no way for us to express how grateful my family and I are to you folks and to Dr. Doorman and team at PMC and dispatch. All I can say is thank you and may God bless you all.

The Ridgeway Family

Meeker

