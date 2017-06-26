Letter: Gratitude from Rural School Project Team

Dear Editor:

The Rural School Project team would like to thank everyone who donated baked goods or bought things at the Coal Creek School baked goods and vintage sale. The money raised will help us continue with the restoration of the school. From the reactions of people who peeked in the school, people are happy with the restoration and can’t wait until it can be used as an educational center and for small events. The interior should be finish very soon. The belfry will be made off site and hopefully installed for Coal Creek School’s 125th birthday party in September.

Thanks again for your donations and patience helping us preserve the oldest rural school in Rio Blanco County still on its original site. Restoration of historical buildings is a slow and expensive project but with your donations and support at future fund raisers Coal Creek School will be the showplace of what a community can do when it works together.

Rural School Project Team—Preserving

Rural School History

Janet Clark, Marge Rogers,

Martha Cole, Ellen Reichert

Meeker

