Letter: Happily Ever After

Dear Editor:

Once upon a time there was a wise king who promised his loyal subjects that he would fix the broken health care system which had become a burden on them. He called in his counselors and they tried to figure out a way to keep the promise he made. But they just couldn’t agree on how to do it so they gave up. One night the king’s fairy godmother appeared to him and said, “It’s not that hard to make the health system better. In fact it is simple. You must keep your promise. First, congratulations on keeping the good ideas from your predecessor. Now you must look at how health care is given and find ways to cut out waste and inefficiency and then you must learn how to control the rising costs and unfair profits. Second, you must look at health insurance and find ways to cut out waste and inefficiency and then you must learn how to control rising costs and unfair profits. And maybe you could find compassion for those who really need help if you weren’t always trying to provide more wealth to those who don’t need it. Then the fairy godmother reminded the wise king that he was the only one who could fix these problems. The king jumped out of bed in delight and called to his counselors, “We can fix the broken health care system.” And they did. And everyone lived happily ever after.

Carl Ellison

Durango, Colo.

Like this: Like Loading...