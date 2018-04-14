Letter: Hoke announces bid for commissioner’s seat as a write-in candidate

Dear Editor:

I would like to thank my friends, family and supporters for the encouragement I have received regarding my candidacy for the Rio Blanco County commissioners seat. Since I am not a quitter and have always finished to the end when I commit to something, I am presenting myself as a write-in candidate in the primary. The preceding events have certainly made my position more difficult and challenging, but I will not let the difficult circumstances be a deterrence. I firmly believe all the voters of Rio Blanco County have a right to decide who will be their next county commissioner and I remain committed to giving them an option.

If you decide I am the right man for the job I promise you I will put the same energy and perseverance into my duties as your county representative as I am into this race and I will not forget who put me there and why.

Once again, thank you for your support.

Mike Hoke

Meeker

