{Letter} In agreement with Dorsett: Fix the river

April 8, 2018

Dear Editor:

My thanks go to Dr. Dorsett for hitting the nail on the head on the algae problem in the White River.

What is really sad is the cost. The USGS is saying it will be a half million dollars to go another three years. This would be a study from Trappers Lake down. If you have driven up County Road 8 you would have noticed the algae starts at the 23 mile marker.

Let’s use some sense, people, and get to the bottom of this problem and save a ton of taxpayers’ money.

Fishing and hunting is our source of income here. Let’s save it.

Arlene Fritzlan

Meeker

For Dr. Dorsett’s letter, click here: http://www.theheraldtimes.com/letter-river-recovery-needs-to-begin-sooner-rather-than-later/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/

For the March 15 article on the algae tech group, click here: http://www.theheraldtimes.com/algae-tech-group-approves-usgs-research-plan/rio-blanco-county/

 

