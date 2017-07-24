Letter: Keep an open mind, but don’t be stupid

July 24, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Letters To The Editor 0

Dear Editor:
With all due respect to you, I
enjoyed reading your thoughts and
opinion regarding “Keeping an Open
Mind.” Well written column and
thought provoking.
My utmost respect still goes to
my “Good Old Dad” (WWII-era)
and his opinion: “To keep an open
mind is a good idea! But, to know
s*** from Shinola is the best idea!”
(Excuse the vulgarity and keep
an open mind.)
J.P. Jones
No town provided
EDITOR’S NOTE:
A little research on the aforementioned
colloquialism revealed that it
originated from WWII days. Shinola
was a type of shoe polish. As the
story goes, a disgruntled GI polished
his commander’s boots with, well,
poop, declaring it wouldn’t make any
difference because the commander
“wouldn’t know s*** from Shinola.”
Comedian George Carlin would
later incorporate the phrase into one
of his routines and be arrested for it
due to obscenity laws in 1972.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply