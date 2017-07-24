Letter: Keep an open mind, but don’t be stupid

Dear Editor:

With all due respect to you, I

enjoyed reading your thoughts and

opinion regarding “Keeping an Open

Mind.” Well written column and

thought provoking.

My utmost respect still goes to

my “Good Old Dad” (WWII-era)

and his opinion: “To keep an open

mind is a good idea! But, to know

s*** from Shinola is the best idea!”

(Excuse the vulgarity and keep

an open mind.)

J.P. Jones

No town provided

EDITOR’S NOTE:

A little research on the aforementioned

colloquialism revealed that it

originated from WWII days. Shinola

was a type of shoe polish. As the

story goes, a disgruntled GI polished

his commander’s boots with, well,

poop, declaring it wouldn’t make any

difference because the commander

“wouldn’t know s*** from Shinola.”

Comedian George Carlin would

later incorporate the phrase into one

of his routines and be arrested for it

due to obscenity laws in 1972.

Like this: Like Loading...