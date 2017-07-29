Letter: MEF thanks donors

Dear Editor:

The Meeker Education Foundation is extremely grateful for the support its Grant Award Program has received from generous donors. The program provides teacher/student grant awards for academic and enrichment opportunities. Due to an extreme need, the program is currently focused on textbooks, other curricular materials, supplies, support and curriculum-related equipment.

The foundation is particularly appreciative for a significant grant from the Fairfield Charitable Trust and generous donations from White River Electric Association, Natural Soda, Inc., Terra Energy Partners, Meeker Lions Club and Local Access Internet. MEF’s recent grant cycle was a huge success due to these benefactors and the funds raised at last January’s benefit and auction.

The 2017-2018 awards provided seven sets of textbooks for Meeker High School in addition to multiple other awards for curricular materials, supplies and equipment. The physical science books were fully funded by White River Electric’s $5,855.40 donation.; and other texts included those for earth science, health, chemistry, biology, art appreciation, world history and geography.

MEF’s annual July grant cycle is for larger items needed for the coming school year which the annual district budget cannot accommodate. Smaller grants (under $400) are available on a monthly basis throughout the year, depending on available funds.

Thank you, donors, for supporting MEF’s efforts to mitigate the impact of Colorado’s inadequate school funding on Meeker Schools. You make this work possible.

MEF Board of Directors

Meeker

Like this: Like Loading...