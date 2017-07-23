Letter: MHS alumnae grateful for PHF scholarship

Dear Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity

to acknowledge Pioneers

Healthcare Foundation Board of

Trustees and all of the employees at

Pioneers Medical Center for their

generosity in granting me a scholarship

for the upcoming school year.

Since being named one of the recipients

of the Employees of Pioneers

Medical Center Scholarship, I have

been eager to begin my journey in

becoming a nurse at the University

of Northern Colorado.

Because of this award, I will

have the opportunity to earn a foundation

of knowledge that will be

applicable in the medical field. This

act of kindness cannot go unnoticed.

I am honored to have been selected

for this scholarship and appreciate

the support from Pioneers Medical

Center.

Kinzy Burke

2017 Meeker High School

Graduate

