Letter: MHS alumnae grateful for PHF scholarship

Dear Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity
to acknowledge Pioneers
Healthcare Foundation Board of
Trustees and all of the employees at
Pioneers Medical Center for their
generosity in granting me a scholarship
for the upcoming school year.
Since being named one of the recipients
of the Employees of Pioneers
Medical Center Scholarship, I have
been eager to begin my journey in
becoming a nurse at the University
of Northern Colorado.
Because of this award, I will
have the opportunity to earn a foundation
of knowledge that will be
applicable in the medical field. This
act of kindness cannot go unnoticed.
I am honored to have been selected
for this scholarship and appreciate
the support from Pioneers Medical
Center.
Kinzy Burke
2017 Meeker High School
Graduate
Dear Editor:
