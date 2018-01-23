Letter: More donations come in for Meeker Sportsman’s Club

January 23, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Letters To The Editor 0

Dear Editor:
As our fundraising efforts continue, the Meeker Sportsman’s Club would like to extend thanks and appreciation to James Creek Outfitters, Watt’s Ranch Market, J Bar H Outfitters, Fuzzy Friends Grooming, and Weatherford Electric for their recent donations. We also thank the “Mustangs,” winners of the 3rd-4th grade division, who chose to donate their winnings from the ERBM Recreation and Park District Hoops for Charity basketball tournament to our club. With the support of donors like these local businesses, young athletes, and club members the Meeker Sportsman’s Club has raised over $70,000 to date toward our goal of purchasing the range property. The Meeker Sportsman’s Club is a 501(c)3 so donations are tax deductible. We are still determined to purchase the range property to ensure that the Meeker Sportsman’s Club shooting range remains for future generations of shooting enthusiasts. We truly appreciate the local generosity and support.
Thank you.
John Taylor, President
Meeker Sportsman’s Club

Related Articles

Letters To The Editor

Letter: Thank you to Cook Chevrolet for donation to Meeker Sportsman’s Club

August 15, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: On behalf of the Meeker Sportsman’s Club I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Cook Chevrolet of Craig for their recent $300 donation to the Meeker Sportsman’s Club. The club is […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply