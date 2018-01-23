Letter: More donations come in for Meeker Sportsman’s Club

Dear Editor:

As our fundraising efforts continue, the Meeker Sportsman’s Club would like to extend thanks and appreciation to James Creek Outfitters, Watt’s Ranch Market, J Bar H Outfitters, Fuzzy Friends Grooming, and Weatherford Electric for their recent donations. We also thank the “Mustangs,” winners of the 3rd-4th grade division, who chose to donate their winnings from the ERBM Recreation and Park District Hoops for Charity basketball tournament to our club. With the support of donors like these local businesses, young athletes, and club members the Meeker Sportsman’s Club has raised over $70,000 to date toward our goal of purchasing the range property. The Meeker Sportsman’s Club is a 501(c)3 so donations are tax deductible. We are still determined to purchase the range property to ensure that the Meeker Sportsman’s Club shooting range remains for future generations of shooting enthusiasts. We truly appreciate the local generosity and support.

Thank you.

John Taylor, President

Meeker Sportsman’s Club

