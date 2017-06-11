Letter: PMC offers mammography exams

Dear Editor:

Does Pioneers Medical Center offer mammography exams? Yes, absolutely! We believe early detection is the best prevention against cancer. Currently, Pioneers offers digital mammography screenings. We offer screenings Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have had your mammography screening at PMC before, than you can simply contact the PMC Imaging Department to make your appointment (970-878-9269). If you are a new patient, then you will need to get a provider referral.

That being said, we are excited to be offering 3D Mammography exams starting Fall 2017. Improving patient care is a continuous goal at PMC. Investing in the 3D technology will improve screening accuracy. Technology always comes with a price tag; a 3D Mammography Unit will cost PMC about $360,000. We are working hard to pay a large portion of the cost through grants. To date we have raised almost $80,000. On July 15, 2017, during the Meeker Days Celebration there will be pink donation buckets placed at the various activities. We invite everyone one to make a donation to support the 3D Mammography Machine and improve breast cancer screenings for our community.

Thank you for choosing PMC.

Greg Hanberg

Manager

PMC Imaging Department

Pioneers Medical Center

970-878-9269

