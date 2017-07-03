Letter: Rangely Good Samaritan does a good deed for stranded motorist

Dear Editor:

I’d like to relay a recent experience I had in Rangely. On Friday, June 16, I pulled into the convenience store on my motorcycle to buy gas. That’s when I discovered that I had lost my money clip. I’m 1,100 miles from home and I don’t have any cash, credit cards or ID. I go to the Bank of the San Juans and ask about transferring money from my bank. I’m told that is impossible without an ID. One of the very nice tellers calls the local Western Union only to discover that an ID is required for that service as well. At this point I’m completely frazzled. I go sit in the lobby to plot my next move. Just then, the gentleman that was behind me in line sits down beside me. (I won’t identify him for fear that he may not want his name made public). He says, “Tell me your story.”

I repeat my tale of woe, he asks, “how much do you need to get back?”

“I can’t take your money.” About then I realize that I’m going to have to take someone’s money. “I don’t know. I’m two nights from my truck and then home, gas to get there, gas for the truck to get home, something to eat…”

“$500 get you there?” And he opens up his wallet and pulls out five crisp, new hundred dollar bills.

I thank him, get his info so I can mail him a check. I try to give him my name and info.

“It doesn’t matter.” He’s already figured out that I’m either going to send the money back or I’m not. I shake his hand, thank him again, and he leaves.

To this moment, I’m amazed and in awe of his compassion and generosity. Who does that in this day and time?

I interacted with three people in Rangely. Obviously, this one was special. But the other two were just as friendly. The two bank tellers did their best to solve my problem, regulations just wouldn’t permit it.

I left town not only with the money I needed to get home, but with a new found faith in mankind. Thank you to the town of Rangely, the three people I met there, and one in particular.

Sincerely,

Phil Spencer

Lorena, Texas

