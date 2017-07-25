Letter: Resident wants rocks returned to Highland Cemetery, and he’s not the only one

Dear Editor:

Prior to the removal of the large

rocks around the flagpole and parking

areas at Highland Cemetery there

was no public comment or official

approval for their removal by the

Meeker Cemetery District board.

After questions were raised by the

public, the Meeker Cemetery District

on July 6, 2017, it was decided the

large rocks that were removed from

around the flagpole and parking

areas be returned to and stored at the

cemetery. I believe the majority of

Meeker Cemetery board did not seriously

take into considerations the six

pages of signatures by area residents

to return the rocks to appropriate

places in the cemetery. Keeping them

in storage is doing nothing to help

enhance the serenity and beauty of

the cemetery.

If anyone is interested in the

return of the large rocks to their previous

location in the cemetery or has

an idea how the rocks can be used to

beautify other places in the cemetery,

attend the next Meeker Cemetery

District meeting in August or contact

Roger Clark at 878-4628.

Sincerely,

Roger Clark

Meeker

