Letter: Septemberfest a huge success, thanks long overdue

Dear Editor:

This year’s Septemberfest was a huge success because of all the volunteer help and donations that were received.

Saturday started out with several people running in the annual Fast Flat and Free 5K run/walk hosted by the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District (WRBM) staff. Also, at the same time the first annual Open Barbecue Cook-Off was held. Next the Rangely Police Department hosted its annual bike rodeo in which the police department inspected bikes, led participants through an obstacle course and ended the event by giving away several new bikes and free bike helmets for all that needed them. The bike rodeo was followed up by WRBM setting up the inflatables for all to enjoy. Also happening around the same time was open mic at the Tank. The annual bench press contest was held in Elks Park once again. Late in the afternoon the first annual OldTimers event was held with the day ending at Columbine Park with the eighth annual Rock ‘N Bulls Rodeo—great job CNCC!

Sunday kicked off with the Ice Cream Social at the Rangely Museum and hosted by the Museum Board; they had live music by Fiscus and Gravy while many enjoyed eating ice cream! The annual Chili Cook-Off had several contestants and spectators with all attending, several well-made entries that would even make Bobby Flay envious. Sunday evening, several people enjoyed a free dinner and a movie sponsored by the New Creation Church and the Rangely Christian Church. To end the day, we had the Muddy Dip-N-Dash obstacle course race followed by the Mud Tug of War. While all of this was going on Jeff LeBleu and several members of his family and friends along with several WRBM employees were busy burning wood in the fire pit to prepare it for the beef which was seasoned by WRBM employees and then delivered by them that evening. The beef (more than 650 lbs.) was then lowered into the fire pit; covered and left overnight to cook.

Labor Day Monday was kicked off by the annual Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District and it had several people enjoy the delicious breakfast that the fireman prepared—good job Rangely Rural Fire Protection District; your service to this community is very much appreciated! This was followed by the parade in which Mr. Andy Shafer was the grand marshal. The parade led everyone to Elks Park for a day of activities. There were several vendors for the arts and crafts show this year with several different items and displays of products for all to enjoy. The car show had several entries this year and the event was run by Linda Gordon, Kirstin Cushman, Bethany Green, Camilla Kennedy, Natalie Kurrasch and assistance from Jerry LeBleu and friends! While all of this was going on the beef was being raised out of the pit and transported to the park for the meal. Approximately 920 were served a wonderful beef meal with all the fixings!

Please help us recognize and thank the following for all of their volunteerism and donations in making this year Septemberfest a huge success:

A special thank you goes to the following entities or businesses for their financial support towards Monday’s meal: Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District Board of Directors and its employees, Moon Lake Electric Association, Town of Rangely,

Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners.

The Following either donated time or services towards the meal or the weekend. A big thank you to all that have helped with this event!

White River Market, Moon Lake Electric, Nichols Store, Bill Hume, Subway, Giovanni’s, WC Striegel, Professional Touch, NAPA, CNCC Men’s Basketball Team, CNCC Men’s Baseball Team, Eddie Stewart, Annette Webber, Jennifer Noel, Peggy Rector, Jeff, Rebecca and Brian Rector, Kay Nickson, Rangely Rock Crawlers, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Duco, Inc., Rangely True Value Hardware, Rangely District Hospital, Rangely Police Department, Town of Rangely, Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners, Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, Rangely Museum, Rangely Rural Fire Protection District, Jerry LeBleu, Jeff LeBleu and family, Rangely Elks Club.

If I have inadvertently forgotten somebody (please let me know) I do apologize and your assistance in making Septemberfest a success is truly appreciated!

Sincerely,

Timothy J. Webber

Executive Director

Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District

