Letter: Stirring up dust is not effective cleaning

Dear Editor:

I just saw our street sweeper go by—a block away—but the cloud of dirt and familiar hum gave me the signal to dash inside and close all the windows.

For “the life of me” I cannot figure out why our street sweeper/“cleaner” doesn’t use water like other towns? I fear ours mostly just redistributes the gutter dirt!

Can someone please shed some light on this issue? For the sake of clean air and windows?

Sincerely,

Marsha Hyrnkow

Meeker

