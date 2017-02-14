Letter: Strate family thankful for first responders

Dear Editor:

Our family would like to thank all those dedicated people on the ambulance crew who came to our house when Chris broke his hip. They did such a professional job of getting him down our stairs (which any of you who have been to our house know is no easy task). The emergency staff at Pioneers Hospital was so professional and competent, and we want to thank them as well. We are very grateful to Dr. Turner for the way she handled the emergency. We are very blessed to have so many talented and capable people in our community. May God bless all those who give so generously of their time and talents to take care of those in need.

The Chris Strate Family

Meeker

Like this: Like Loading...