Dear Editor:

At this time I would like to say thank you to all those who voted for me, and showed support for the past four years while I served on the school board. I would also like to wish the new board continued success in our district. I enjoyed my years serving on the board and as vice-president of BOCES, and I’m grateful to all the students and citizens of Meeker.

With best regards,

Todd Shults

Meeker

