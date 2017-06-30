Letter: Thank you from the Baughman family

Dear Editor:

Thanks to everyone who made Dianne’s memorial picnic such an incredible day. The turnout was phenomenal and will not be forgotten by me or my family. For those that were unable to attend, thank you for your prayers and well wishes but I have to tell you that you missed some incredible food. As my sister in law said, “ man, can these Meeker gals cook!”

(No slight intended to the guys that did the cooking).

Dianne will be missed but I know that she will never be forgotten by those she loved and cared for, thank you all for that.

Sincerely,

Rob Baughman and family

Meeker

