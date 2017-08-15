Letter: Thank you to Cook Chevrolet for donation to Meeker Sportsman’s Club

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Meeker Sportsman’s Club I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Cook Chevrolet of Craig for their recent $300 donation to the Meeker Sportsman’s Club. The club is continuing its fundraising efforts toward our goal of $175,000 to purchase the range property. We welcome any contributions of funds toward this land purchase. We hope to achieve this goal to secure the future of the Meeker Sportsman’s Club shooting range for current and future generations of shooting enthusiasts. The range is an important resource to northwest Colorado that is used by not only its members but the public as well at the many public shooting events hosted by the Meeker Sportsman’s Club. We truly appreciate Cook Chevrolet’s interest in our club and the support that they have so generously provided. Thank you!

John Taylor

President

Meeker Sportsman’s Club

Like this: Like Loading...