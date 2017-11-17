Letter: Thanks for ESA’s 53rd annual bazaar

Dear Editor:

Our 53rd annual Holiday Bazaar was held Sunday, Nov. 12 at Parkview Elementary School here in Rangely. We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped us raise $1,600 for St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research Hospital and $1,000 for our local charities.

A huge thank you to Parkview Elementary for allowing us to utilize the building for the weekend, White River Market for donating all the food needed for our concession, the Lodging Tax Board for donating the money needed for all the advertising, W.C. Striegel for donating the money to buy the 55” flat screen TV, Paul Burgell for donating the African ruby pendant in white gold setting worth over $3,000, Subway for donating chips and cheese, Giovanni’s for donating the crackers for the chili, cash donations for St. Jude include: Jeff Rector, Mathew Grenfell and the Willis’s at Rangely Liquor.

We had some great gifts and certificates donated by our local merchants and companies:

Here are our winners: Tiger Eye Ring donated by Summer Anderson was won by Bertha Tolley; two wreaths from Lynda Cady won by Casey Chapman and Brielle Smutts; bag of gifts from Bank of the San Juan’s won by Angie Hill; $30 gift certificate from Sweetbriar won by Curtis Huff; game processing set from Nichols won by Tommy Collins; five T-shirts and five mugs from Urie Trucking won by Lenora Smutts, Tommy Collins, Pam Blake, Cherise Cardin and Brielle Smutts; 25 percent off an oil change from JJ’s Automotive won by Milly Archuleta; $25 gift certificate from Pinyon Tree Liquor won by Casey Chapman; $20 gift certificate from The Salon won by Angie Hill; 26 piece screwdriver set from NAPA won by Sarah Huff; two $20 gift certificates from Professional Touch won by Melissa Dembowski and Brielle Smutts; $50 gift certificate from Conoco won by David Mayberry; $25 gift certificate from El Agave won by Casey Chapman; outdoor fire pit from Ace Hardware won by Bertha Tolley; infrared heater from Rangely True Value Hardware won by Lenora Smutts; two $25 gift certificates from Giovanni’s won by Vickie Claybaugh and Katrine Nielsen; $100 money shirt from ESA won by Jim Claybaugh; $3,000 African ruby pendant in white gold setting from Paul Burgell won by Becky Davis; $600 55-inch LG flat screen TV from W.C. Striegel won by Melissa Dembowski.

Thank you all for your generous support.

Next year’s Bazaar will be held Nov. 11, 2018. Mark your calendars. If you are not on our list and would like to be, you can email me at: hopsonrb2@gmail.com or call me at 970-675-8097. We will get the new applications out next August. Again, thank you and we look forward to seeing you all next year.

Epsilon Chi Chapter #1836

of ESA

Rangely

Like this: Like Loading...