Letter: Thanks for help with Operation Bring a Smile

Dear Editor:

I believe that happiness and laughter are good for everyone. I also believe in respecting my elders. Operation Bring a Smile rolled into the Walbridge Wing of Pioneer Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Residents and staff were treated to an after lunch baseball comedy act “Who Is On First Base.” Popcorn vendors brought everyone popcorn and the show was on.

Everyone came together: VFW and Auxiliaries, American Legion, local citizens and the folks at NovelTees and LAI all pitched in. Special thanks to activities director Mrs. Jean Gianinetti and her amazing staff for their support and patience. Operation Bring a Smile was a huge success. A good time was had by all.

Wes Eubanks

VFW/American Legion

