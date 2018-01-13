Letter: Thanks from Jack Elder family

Dear Editor:

Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and support and cards and gifts in our time of sorrow. It was greatly appreciated. Jack will be missed, but we know where he is at to see him again someday when we are called home.

Thank You to Rangely Christian Church for allowing us to have services there and providing food. And also to New Creation Church for providing food and helping out. Thanks to Pastor Mark Futch for officiating the service. Thanks to all the ladies that sang for the service. God bless you all.

The Elder Family

Rangely

Like this: Like Loading...