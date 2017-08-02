Letter: Thanks from the Jo Tucker family

Dear Editor:

It is with the deepest gratitude we thank our extended Meeker family for your support, particularly during the past six months after the passing of our mother, Jo Tucker. From your gracious responses upon her passing and through the services, to helping us maintain her home until it was sold and lending a hand when we moved—we have never felt alone. Meeker will always be home. Thank you for you for the generosity, encouragement, and love you’ve shared with us.

Shelie (Gustafson), Bobbie Jo and Erin Tucker

Meeker

