Letter: Thanks to Rural School Committee

Dear Editor:

Please extend a thank you and congratulations to Marge Rogers, Martha Cole, Ellen Reichert, Janet Clark, the Meeker Historical Society and Rio Blanco County.

The restoration of the Coal Creek School has been awarded a Stephen H. Hart Award for historic preservation.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the History Colorado Center. Attendance is free. Some food and refreshments will be available. RSVP to jonathan.raab@state.co.us by Jan. 24.

Each year, History Colorado recognizes some of the best preservation and archaeology projects in the state during the Stephen H. Hart Awards for Historic Preservation. Holland & Hart LLP is the lead sponsor for the event, honoring the first State Historic Preservation Officer, Stephen H. Hart.

Best wishes and happy trails,

Joe Livingston

Meeker

