Letter: The death of Mr. Common Sense

There have been some bad calls in Meeker in the last few months by the people in some form of power that have not been in the best interests of the people in Meeker and Rio Blanco County. Before the people in any form of power in any capacity make decisions concerning the people of this town and county please read the following obituary.

The Obituary of Mr. Common Sense:

Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he was, since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape. He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as knowing when to come in out of the rain, why the early bird gets the worm, life isn’t always fair, maybe it was my fault. Common sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don’t spend more than you earn) and reliable strategies (adults not children are in charge).

Common Sense was preceded in death by his parents, Truth and Trust, his wife, Discretion, his daughter, Responsibility, and his son, Reason.

His is survived by three stepbrothers, I Know My Rights, Someone Else is to Blame and I’m a Victim. Not many attended the funeral because so few realized he was gone.

(This obituary should be part of all training manuals.)

Thank you,

Bryce W. Purkey

Meeker

