Letter to the Editor: New code enforcement officer in Rangely

Dear Editor:

Greetings from the Town of Rangely. This letter is being sent out to all of our local business owners and other residents in order to introduce myself. My name is Janet Miller, and I am Rangely’s new code enforcement officer. I have worked for the town for the past two seasons caring for the town flowers and trees and helping to beautify our Main Street.

I’d like to take this opportunity to let you know that over the summer and beginning in the next few weeks, I will be devoting a large amount of my time focusing on code issues along Main Street and throughout the community. To that end, I would like to review the codes that I find are most often an issue: 8.08.030 Offense—Weeds on Property and 8.08.040 Offense—Refuse on Property.

If you have questions or would like to review these and the other requirements of Title 8 of the

Municipal Code, please go to www.colorado.gov/townofrangely. It is my hope that this letter will help to bring any violations on your property, if they exist, to your attention so they can be rectified before any action is necessary on my part.

We have found that most property owners readily comply with basic requests to correct these types of violations which will benefit your property, your neighbor’s property and the enhancement to the

appearance of our community. This in turn can translate to improved economic vitality within Rangely.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

Janet Miller

Code Compliance Officer

Rangely

Like this: Like Loading...