Little firefighter… October 24, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0 The Rio Blanco Fire Protection District was at the Meeker Elementary School Thursday, Oct. 12 to teach fire prevention and safety. The fifth grade class had fire extinguisher training and put out a small pan fire. Everyone needs to practice getting out of every room in your home to the one safe meeting place you have designated. Also, remember that working smoke alarms are the No. 1 life saving device in your home. courtesy photo
