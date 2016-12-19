Littlest dancers…

December 19, 2016 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

The ERBM Creative Movement class performed at the Dance and Tumbling Expo Friday, Dec. 9, to the delight of parents, grandparents and siblings. Caitlin Walker photo

Related Articles

No Picture
Sports

Sign up now for baseball, softball

March 6, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District will not be offering youth baseball or softball (9 years and older) this summer, but will instead be supporting Little League. Related

No Picture
County

Voters approve WRBM mill levy increase

May 10, 2012 Bobby Gutierrez 0

RBC I Special district voters on the western end of Rio Blanco County approved a mill levy increase for the Western Rio Blanco Recreation and Park District, creating a partnership with Rangely School District, as […]

Dirt work at the new Sanderson Hills Park has started and according to ERBM Recreation and Park District director Mike Weinbrecht, is part of Phase I, which also includes laying sod, planting trees and the completion of a walking path around the new park. Weinbrecht said Phase I should be completed by mid-October of this year.
Meeker

ERBM strategic plan draft presented

August 15, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I Consultants from GreenPlay, LLC, who were retained by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Park and Recreation District’s board of directors to facilitate development of strategic planning, presented a first draft of the strategic […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply