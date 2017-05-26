Local artist selected for esteemed Arizona show

MEEKER | Local Meeker wildlife artist Jay Sullivan is showing his newest drawings at the prestigious 43rd Annual Western Art Show in Prescott, Ariz. during the Memorial Day weekend May 27-29. Only 100 artists specializing in western themes are juried into this event held at the historic Prescott Courthouse Plaza.

Sullivan enjoys the challenge of creating realistic drawings of wildlife he has encountered in national parks, local scenery, and even the back yard. Each drawing requires extreme concentration, created at the rate of about one square inch per hour with charcoal pencils. Locals may recall Jay’s mother, Claire Sullivan, an accomplished painter whose art still resides in many Meeker locations.

Although Sullivan has been juried into fine art festivals for the past 15 years, this is his first event that includes only two-dimensional art (drawings and paintings) with an emphasis on original works. The Phippen Museum, sponsor of the festival, hosts additional events for artists and visitors.

Sullivan’s art includes limited edition prints and occasional commissions along with 250 original works of art that can be viewed at www.jsullivanart.com.

Like this: Like Loading...