Local church continues collection for flood victims

RBC | Many times when natural disasters hit, our hearts go out to the victims. We give our money and prayers and many times even try to get to the location to give assistance. But, then the days go by and their needs are not on the news any longer and we barely even notice that the situation is still very intense.

For instance, did you know that the victims of Hurricane Harvey in south Texas have years before recovery?

Fortunately, Meeker United Methodist Church is on the ready to help those who have been victims of any natural disaster, famine and other catastrophes by being associated with the The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), a global humanitarian relief and development arm of The United Methodist Church.

As stated in their constitution: “The purpose of UMCOR exists to assist United Methodists and churches to become involved globally in direct ministry to persons in need through programs of relief, rehabilitation, and service, including issues of displaced persons, hunger and poverty, disaster response, and disaster risk reduction; and to assist organizations, institutions, and programs related to annual conferences and other units of The United Methodist Church in their involvement in direct service to such persons in need.”

That’s why when those of us who live in Meeker heard recently of the continued need in Texas, we began seriously putting together the specified UMCOR Flood Buckets to be a part of the solution. Everyone is invited to help us gather the specific items requested.

Each bucket contains cleaning items that have been proven to help with the task at hand. The items include:

– liquid laundry detergent (one 50 oz or two 25 oz bottles)

– liquid household cleaner (12-16 oz that can be mixed with water. no spray)

– dish soap (16-28 oz bottles)

– 50 clothespins

– clothesline (one 100 ft or two 50 ft)

– sponges (no cellulose sponges due to mold)

– 24 roll heavy duty trash bags (33-45 gallon size)

– 18 cleaning wipes (handi-wipes or reusable wipes. no terry cleaning towels)

– 1 can air freshener (aerosol or pump)

– 1 insect-repellent spray (6-14 oz aerosol or spray pump with protective cover)

– 2 pairs kitchen dish washing gloves

Any or all of these items may be purchased and delivered to Meeker United Methodist Church or to a box at the front of Watts Market. If the need is greater in any other part of the world, the supplies will go there as well.

Check out www.umcor.org.

