Local company gives generous donation to support purchase of Sportsman’s Club range

MEEKER | Brian Adee, vice president of Headhunter Bow Strings—the largest bowstring manufacturer in the world—and head of operations at its Meeker facility, presented Meeker Sportsman’s Club President John Taylor with a $25,000 donation at the June 1 club meeting. The donation is to be applied toward the purchase of the club’s shooting range property.

“Being that the Meeker Sportsman’s Club is an integral part of the history and future vision of Meeker, we need to preserve this asset,” Adee said. “With all that the club does for archery and youth archery that helps our industry grow, we wanted to give the fundraising effort some momentum and encourage others to donate for the preservation of the Meeker Sportsman’s Club range.”

“With this generous donation the club is a quarter of the way to our goal of raising $175,000 by the end of the year,” Taylor said. “We truly appreciate what Headhunter Bow Strings has done to help to jumpstart our fundraising effort. The Meeker Sportsman’s Club shooting range has been a part of this community since 1978 and provides a valuable facility to its members and the community.”

There are more than 25 times each year when the range is used for 4-H practices, agency trainings for law enforcement and other government entities, and public events, hosting more than 1,800 visitors annually.

“We are determined to purchase this property and keep the range running long into the future,” Taylor added.

If you are interested in contributing toward the fundraising effort to help purchase the range property or would like more information about the Meeker Sportsman’s Club, contact John Taylor at 970-878-3456, or at msportsmanc@gmail.com, or attend the next meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the WREA Kilowatt Korner (233 Sixth St., Meeker).

Like this: Like Loading...