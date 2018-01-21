MACC meeting rescheduled

MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council has rescheduled its January meeting to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old West Heritage Culture Center at 517 Park Ave. All are welcome to attend to help plan cultural events for the Meeker community.
