MACC meeting rescheduled

January 21, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council has rescheduled its January meeting to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old West Heritage Culture Center at 517 Park Ave. All are welcome to attend to help plan cultural events for the Meeker community.

Related Articles

Meeker

“Seussical, Jr.,” a renaissance for youth theatre

November 23, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I Meeker theater patrons of “Seussical, Jr.’s” Friday and Saturday performances were treated to one of the finest and most delightful performing arts productions ever given in Meeker. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply