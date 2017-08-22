Massey appointed as RBC impact fee administrator

RBC | The Rio Blanco County commissioners presented an award for excellence to the county’s department of public health, signed by Governor Hickenlooper and the executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services.

In other business, the commissioners appointed Lanny Massey as impact fee administrator and approved a building permit for Sam Tolley and Jeff Rector before a boundary line adjustment was completed. The board also approved agreements with homeland security for an emergency management performance grant of $45,000, an agreement to pay for a secure door and gate access project at the justice center totalling $120,000, and approved the scheduling and coordination of school board elections for Meeker’s RE-1 and Rangely’s RE-4 districts.

In commissioner reports, Jeff Rector and Shawn Bolton urged awareness and involvement in air quality rulemaking coming from Denver.

“They want to have the same air quality standards for oil and gas statewide, not just for municipalities,” Bolton said.

Rector said he attended a basin roundtable meeting on water and was encouraged that the roundtable was “on board” with the Wolf Creek Reservoir plan.

Commissioner Si Woodruff said the meeting about the health of the White River was well-attended, and that another meeting is planned for Aug. 30. Upriver landowners are concerned, he said, about the state of the river and how to solve the algae problem that has arisen.

Road and bridge director Dave Morlan said a rockfall mitigation project on County Road 5 was expected to get underway this week.

Like this: Like Loading...