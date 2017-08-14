Meal Mobile …

Related Articles
MSD joins other state districts, wants ‘negative factor’ tossed
March 14, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker School District RE-1 (MSD) Board of Education approved a resolution March 4 calling on the Colorado General Assembly and the governor to remove the negative factor in school financing.
Chinn is named interim MHS principal; funds still not found
July 9, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker Board of Education (BOE) held a "special" regular meeting July 7, primarily to review new superintendent Chris Selle's recommendations to hire two new elementary school teachers and the Meeker High School […]
Meeker principals get contracts
April 20, 2013 Sean McMahon 0
MEEKER I Not without controversy, all three of Meeker's school principals received offers for one-year contracts Tuesday night from the Meeker School Board.
