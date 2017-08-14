Meal Mobile …

August 14, 2017 Meeker

courtesy photo The Meeker School Meal Mobile project is complete. Over the summer Cindy Nelson (food service director), her daughter Kendra Nelson and friends Julia Eskelson and Layton Bair spent four days in the Nelson’s garage creating and painting. “I am so happy to have this van project complete and I thank my daughter and her friends for their talents and sense of humor,” Nelson said, adding, “I also want to thank our school superintendent, Chris Selle, for being so supportive of this project.”

