Medical equipment available at VFW for those in need

MEEKER | When facing a health crisis, the cost of the medical equipment needed during recovery, or during a long-term illness at home can add insult to injury.

Seeking to alleviate some of that financial distress, Meeker native and former commander of Meeker V.F.W. Post 5843 Tom Kilduff set up a kind of local lending library for reusable medical supplies many years ago.

Starting out with “a couple of old hospital beds” the program has grown to include walkers, crutches, canes, bath lifts, shower stools and standard and electric wheelchairs.

The Meeker V.F.W. and Ladies’ Auxiliary, and the American Legion, who all share a building, oversee the program.

“We have a sign out sheet available,” said David Cole, V.F.W. Post 5843 Quartermaster.

“All of it is available to anybody in the community,” said V.F.W. Post Commander Rob Baughman.

People who have durable medical equipment in good condition they are no longer using are welcome to donate those items to the program.

Call 970-878-3758 and leave a message to find out what equipment is available, or to donate used items.

