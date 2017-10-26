Meeker 4-H Achievement Night Oct. 26

MEEKER | Please join us for Meeker’s 4-H Achievement Night on Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the 4-H building at the fairgrounds. Everyone is welcome. Come enjoy a fun-filled night of good food, good company, a Harry Potter-themed costume contest and door prizes. Lasagna will be provided. If you plan on attending please bring a side dish or dessert. For more information please call the RBC Extension Office at 970-878-9490.
Related Articles
4-H News: Chipigitt club meets
May 11, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY — On April 6 the Chipigitt club of Rangely, held its third meeting of the year. Related
4-H News: Sheep, goat growers meet
June 28, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Sheep and Goat Growers met June 16 at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. Members brought their sheep and goats and practiced showmanship. The leaders and the older kids helped the younger members. […]
Powell’s horse fancy has far-reaching impact
August 4, 2011 Hallie Blunt 0
RANGELY I The Rio Blanco County Fair got underway last weekend with the horse events. Within every event lies a history of volunteerism aimed at making that event a great learning experience for the children. […]
Leave a Reply