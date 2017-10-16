Meeker 4-H Achievement Night Oct. 26

MEEKER | Please join us for Meeker’s 4-H Achievement Night on Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the 4-H building at the fairgrounds. Everyone is welcome. Come enjoy a fun-filled night of good food, good company, a Harry Potter-themed costume contest and door prizes. Lasagna will be provided. If you plan on attending please bring a side dish or dessert. For more information please call the RBC Extension Office at 970-878-9490.

