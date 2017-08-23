Meeker Classic coming Sept. 6-10

MEEKER | The 31st annual Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Get your tickets now at the Meeker Chamber of Commerce or at Wendll’s, or visit bit.ly/2wqJPB7 to buy online. For a complete schedule of events, including new attractions this year, see www.meekersheepdog.com.
