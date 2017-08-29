Meeker Classic coming Sept. 6-10

MEEKER | The 31st annual Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Get your tickets now at the Meeker Chamber of Commerce or at Wendll’s, or visit bit.ly/2wqJPB7 to buy online. For a complete schedule of events, including new attractions this year, see www.meekersheepdog.com.
Related Articles
Questions and answers about the Meeker Classic
August 30, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Have you attended the Meeker Classic for years yet still wonder about some of the things going on out there? Here are some frequently asked questions, and their answers. Related
Seeds of ideas “sewn” in P.E.O.
September 2, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The seed was first “sewn” a few years ago. It was but a spark of an idea that our small town of Meeker could host a show featuring the unique handiwork of quilters […]
Meeker Town Board begins 2017 budget discussions
October 1, 2016 Niki Turner 0
MEEKER I It’s budget season again. The Meeker Board of Trustees began discussion on a draft of the 2017 proposed town budget at the Sept. 20 meeting, following a tour around town to review street […]
Leave a Reply