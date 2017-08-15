Meeker Classic coming Sept. 6-10

August 15, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The 31st annual Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Get your tickets now at the Meeker Chamber of Commerce or at Wendll’s, or visit bit.ly/2wqJPB7 to buy online. For a complete schedule of events, including new attractions this year, see www.meekersheepdog.com.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Meeker Town Board begins 2017 budget discussions

October 1, 2016 Niki Turner 0

MEEKER I It’s budget season again. The Meeker Board of Trustees began discussion on a draft of the 2017 proposed town budget at the Sept. 20 meeting, following a tour around town to review street […]

County

Sheepdog demonstration …

August 21, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0

What’s better than a live demonstration to whet your appetite for the real thing? Meeker Classic trial director Maym Cunningham and her sister, retired trial director Ellen Nieslanik were invited to perform a sheep herding […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply