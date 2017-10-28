Meeker Craft and Gift Show returns Nov. 3-4; sponsored by the Ladies Social Club

MEEKER | The community is invited to enjoy the many talents and accomplishments of our local and area crafters Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. It’s a great time to pick up one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones, and handmade décor for your home.

Show times on Friday are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Ladies Social Club of Meeker sponsors this yearly event.

We have a great variety of vendors this year. There will be many quality gifts, home décor, and Christmas decorations.

Vendors will be selling wood signs, handmade baskets, handmade jewelry and hair accessories, soaps, lotions and candles, hand sewn, crocheted and knitted items, baked goods, local honey and dog treats. There will also be vendors selling Doterra, Thirty-One, Jamberry Nails, Dot Dot Smile and Pink Zebra products. Operation Christmas Child will be on hand to give out shoe boxes for donations. We continue to add new vendors to the mix, so there should be something for everyone on your list.

The Meeker Christian Ladies group will be serving chili/Frito pie and cinnamon rolls Friday evening and shredded beef, potato salad, chips and cookies for Saturday’s lunch. Plan to come—these ladies know how to cook!

Get your Christmas shopping done as you support talented local crafters and artisans, see old friends and have a great meal.

