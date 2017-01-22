Meeker Education benefit Jan. 29

MEEKER | On Jan. 29 (the Sunday before the Super Bowl), the Meeker Education Foundation will hold its third annual benefit dinner and auction. The evening’s proceeds will help fund the foundation’s grant award program for the coming school year which provides staff/student grant awards for academic/activity enrichment opportunities and classroom needs. Thanks to the community’s generous support, the program has enjoyed success. To date, last year’s effort, combined with a Fairfield Trust grant and additional donations, has put $61,985 into our schools’ classrooms during the current school year. The awards have purchased textbooks, curricular materials and other supplies. The 2017 event will feature student entertainment and displays, live and silent auctions in addition to a good meal. Watch for more details in the New Year and plan to join the fun on Sunday, Jan. 29.
